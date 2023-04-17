Conduct survey of illegal parking lots: Allahabad HC tells LMC

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to conduct a survey in its municipal limits of illegal parking lots being run by shopkeepers, mall owners or anyone else.

The Lucknow bench of the high court has also directed the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to file its affidavit on whether the big commercial buildings such as multiplexes, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums and shopping malls are providing the parking facilities and as to whether they are charging from the general public for providing such facilities.

“LDA shall also indicate as to under which provision the private owners of these buildings are levying the parking charges,” said the bench.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice O P Shukla passed the order on a PIL moved by Rajiv Agrawal. The bench has directed both – LMC and LDA - to furnish before it the details as required by it till May 25.

The petitioner's counsel Amrendra Nath Tripathi had sought removal of encroachment in the form of illegal parking near a mall on public road in Vibhuti Khand area of the state capital. The petitioner has sought direction to the authorities to ensure that the parking lots are run in the city only at places earmarked in Lucknow Master Plan 2031.

During the course of hearing, the state counsel said that the government on August 25, 2021 directed all concerned authorities to ensure that illegal parking lots being run in the urban areas as also the parking of vehicles on the roads be closed. The state government's order also provided that licence of those parking lots where the civic amenities like shed, draining of water and toilets were not available, should also be cancelled.

