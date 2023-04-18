Odd News Roundup: Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones
Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds a new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research. A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro is taking birds that have been preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones in order to study flight.
