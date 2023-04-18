Left Menu

Russian shelling kills one, wounds nine in Ukraine's Kherson - governor

A Russian artillery attack killed one person and injured nine more in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, regional officials said. "The terrorist state launched an attack on peaceful Kherson residents. Nine people from Kherson are injured.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:35 IST
Russian shelling kills one, wounds nine in Ukraine's Kherson - governor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian artillery attack killed one person and injured nine more in the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine on Tuesday, regional officials said. "The terrorist state launched an attack on peaceful Kherson residents. One person died. Nine people from Kherson are injured. Our heroic doctors are fighting for their lives and health," Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor, said on Telegram.

Officials said a market in the city centre had been hit. Ukrainian troops recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces who seized it soon after the start of their full-scale invasion.

The area is now under frequent fire from Russian forces that are entrenched on the opposite side of the Dnipro River. Russia denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023