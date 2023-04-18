Left Menu

Man City wants to expand stadium capacity to more than 60K

Manchester City has submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000, making it the third biggest ground in the Premier League behind Manchester United and Tottenham. The stadium was one of 10 included in Britain and Irelands bid to host the European Championship in 2028.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:10 IST
Manchester City has submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000, making it the third biggest ground in the Premier League behind Manchester United and Tottenham.

The stadium was one of 10 included in Britain and Ireland's bid to host the European Championship in 2028. That bid said City's stadium would have a capacity of 61,000.

City said Tuesday its plans will add about 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the North Stand with a larger, single upper tier. They also include a new club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel, which would attract business from a new 23,500-capacity arena already under construction next to the stadium.

City estimates the plans will take up to three years to complete as part of an investment plan of 300 million pounds ($370 million) in east Manchester.

City's new capacity would climb above that of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (60,704) and the Olympic Stadium in London (60,000), where West Ham plays.

Man United's Old Trafford stadium has a capacity of 74,310, while Tottenham has 62,850 seats at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

