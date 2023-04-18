Left Menu

Four migrant labourers killled, 29 injured as rice mill building collapses in Karnal

Asked if any action will be taken against the building owner, Yadav said, We will take whatever action has to be taken as per law.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-04-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 18:50 IST
Four migrant labourers from Bihar were killed and 20 injured after a three-storey rice mill building collapsed in Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district early Tuesday, police said.

Over 150 labourers were sleeping inside the building when the incident took place at around 3 am, they said.

''Four labourers from Bihar have died in the incident and 20 were injured,'' Karnal's Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar told PTI over the phone.

Karnal's Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav told reporters, ''All individuals (living in the building) have been accounted for. A total of 24 people were affected in the incident.'' ''Nearly 150 lived in the building and most of them managed to come out in time through the windows. Out of the 24 affected people, 20 are injured and four are dead,'' he said.

Officials said the injured were hospitalised and most of them were later discharged.

Yadav said the next of kin of those who died in the incident will be given Rs 8 lakh each as financial assistance, while the injured will get Rs 1 lakh each.

The police said that a case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident.

Asked about the reason behind the collapse, Yadav said, ''Prima facie, it appears the building was structurally unsafe.'' He said a committee has been set up to ascertain the reason behind the building collapse.

''A committee headed by a sub-divisional magistrate has been set up. Executive engineer (Buildings and Roads) will be its member. They will submit a report on the incident,'' they said.

Asked if any action will be taken against the building owner, Yadav said, ''We will take whatever action has to be taken as per law.''

