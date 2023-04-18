Left Menu

Fire kills 21 in a Beijing hospital - Beijing Daily

The fire broke out at around 12:57 p.m.(0457 GMT) and was extinguished at around 13:33 p.m. after an emergency team rushed to the scene of the accident in Beijing's Changfeng Hospital, according to the Beijing Daily. A total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred after the rescue work.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:07 IST
Twenty-one people were killed after a fire broke out in the east wing of the inpatient department of a hospital in China's capital Beijing, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday. The fire broke out at around 12:57 p.m.(0457 GMT) and was extinguished at around 13:33 p.m. after an emergency team rushed to the scene of the accident in Beijing's Changfeng Hospital, according to the Beijing Daily.

A total of 71 people were evacuated and transferred after the rescue work. As of 6 p.m. (1000 GMT), 21 had died after being transferred to hospital for treatment, the Beijing Daily reported. "It's tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off," said a Weibo netizen.

Hospital fires are rare in China, and the cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

