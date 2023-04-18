2-day conference of G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering begins in Dharamshala Wednesday

A two-day conference of the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) will begin here on Wednesday and will deliberate on ways to build a sustainable eco-innovative energy transition system.

Representatives from G20 countries, guest nations, international organisations and experts from the scientific community will took part in the deliberations, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Srivari Chandrasekhar will preside over the conference being coordinated by the Science and Engineering Research Board, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

The main theme of RIIG during India's G-20 presidency is ''research and innovation for equitable society'' and the four priority areas are materials for sustainable energy, circular bio-economy, eco-innovations for energy transition, and scientific challenges and opportunities towards achieving a sustainable blue economy, according to the statement.

The RIIG conferences on materials for sustainable energy and circular bio-economy have already concluded in Ranchi and Dibrugarh respectively and the RIIG meet in Dharamshala will bring together key players, comprising national authorities and experts from the G20 members, responsible for planning and managing existing programmes on energy transition.

The areas of focus during the conference include challenges and opportunities in research and innovation cooperation among member countries on topics like smart energy transformation, storage and management, mission-driven research in sustainable energy transitions, policy frameworks for research and innovation in carbon neutral energy sources and green hydrogen and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas.

This interactive event will further promote active engagement between all key stakeholders and lead towards an inclusive policy-making approach providing a conceptual framework to mainstream energy transition models across different sectors and collaborations and partnerships among G20 members.

Security has been tightened in Dharamshala in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh in view of the G20 meeting of the science and technology track on April 19 and 20.

A large deployment of security personnel has been made. Superintendent of Police of Kangra district Shalini Agnihotri said on Tuesday that they have requested the deputy commissioner to declare the conference venue and the routes the delegates will take as a no-drone flying zone.

''We will try not to disturb normal traffic moment in the city during the conference days, though some traffic restrictions may be imposed at some points, if required,'' Agnihotri said.

Representatives from four countries -- Russia, Indonesia, Turkey and the USA -- arrived at the Gaggal airport here Tuesday morning to attend the conference.

The G20 delegates were accorded a warm welcome with Himachali traditions.

The city has been decked up for the conference.

