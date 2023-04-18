Left Menu

WayCool, Central Warehousing Corporation partner to boost supply chain management for agri products

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 20:37 IST
WayCool, Central Warehousing Corporation partner to boost supply chain management for agri products
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agricultural supply chain company WayCool Foods has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Warehousing Corporation aimed at strengthening the supply chain management for agricultural products, the city-headquartered firm said on Tuesday.

WayCool would utilise six state-of-the-art facilities of the state-run company located across the southern parts of the country while Central Warehousing Corporation would provide dedicated warehousing and incidental services including handling and transportation, pest control among others.

''WayCool is committed to transforming India's food economy. This partnership with CWC further accelerates our journey towards enhancing the ecosystem for every player making it much efficient,'' WayCool Foods COO Amrit Bajpai said.

The partnership between the two entities aims to improve supply chain efficiency and reducing wastage.

''We are excited to be entering into a strategic partnership with WayCool Foods today.It is exciting to see the impact that WayCool has been creating through its diversified offerings,'' Central Warehousing Corporation managing director Amit Kumar Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023