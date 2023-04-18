WayCool, Central Warehousing Corporation partner to boost supply chain management for agri products

Agricultural supply chain company WayCool Foods has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Warehousing Corporation aimed at strengthening the supply chain management for agricultural products, the city-headquartered firm said on Tuesday.

WayCool would utilise six state-of-the-art facilities of the state-run company located across the southern parts of the country while Central Warehousing Corporation would provide dedicated warehousing and incidental services including handling and transportation, pest control among others.

''WayCool is committed to transforming India's food economy. This partnership with CWC further accelerates our journey towards enhancing the ecosystem for every player making it much efficient,'' WayCool Foods COO Amrit Bajpai said.

The partnership between the two entities aims to improve supply chain efficiency and reducing wastage.

''We are excited to be entering into a strategic partnership with WayCool Foods today.It is exciting to see the impact that WayCool has been creating through its diversified offerings,'' Central Warehousing Corporation managing director Amit Kumar Singh said.

