Investor suggests 6th F - Flyover - for UP, says Goyal

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday lauded the infrastructural development in Uttar Pradesh and said an investor has suggested another F - flyover - in addition to existing 5Fs.

''Besides 5Fs: from Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, an investor suggested another F which is Flyover,'' Goyal said.

He said that in the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has seen infrastructural development in terms of airports, highways, having the best expressways, Golden Quadrilateral, better road services and others. Goyal said UP has followed the Prime Minister's vision of speed, skill and scale. In this regard, projects are monitored, there is a transparent system of governance, observation of ongoing works, officers and politicians are accountable for the deadline, all these detailing has led to a dream, a dream of achieving the USD 1 trillion economy of UP.

The minister said when he sees Uttar Pradesh, he believes that a strong ecosystem has been developed, which will promote MSMEs and small businesses. PLI schemes will also help the state. He urged people to shun the colonial mindset and collectively work towards making India a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Goyal was speaking at an event for the launch and signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Integrated Textile Park in 1,000 acres in Lucknow and Hardoi districts under PM Mega Integrated Textile Sector and Apparel (PM Mitra).

PM Mitra Park in Lucknow and Hardoi will help generate employment opportunities for the skilled manpower of Uttar Pradesh, he said and added that the skilled manpower of UP is the backbone of various textile industries in Coimbatore and other parts of the country.

Goyal assured that PM Mitra Park in Uttar Pradesh will be the first park to become operational in the country.

He added that soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the 'bhumi pujan' following which within a fortnight SPV and tendering process would start thereby ensuring basic amenities like electricity and water supply.

On the opportunities provided by the UP government to migrant labourers who returned home during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, he said while the government made all efforts to provide livelihood opportunities in the state, PM Mitra Park will help support that dream further. He highlighted the exemplary initiatives taken by the UP government with regard to good governance, enforcing law and order and building a holistic ecosystem in the state towards its development. Goyal said that investors have queued up for the investment in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the PM started the Investors Summit in Gujarat following which many states organised the same. But, what makes UP stand out is its commitment. Decisions like the rebate in land prices for setting up large-scale units and others are promoting the development in the Hindi heartland, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)