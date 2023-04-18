Sudan: UN rights chief calls for a return to talks, amid reports of 24-hour pause
UN News | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:03 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum: witnesses
Sudanese army says paramilitary mobilisation risks leading to confrontation
Sudanese paramilitary head commits to de-escalate tensions with army - mediators
Egypt calls on Sudanese parties to ensure safety of its interests - official
Sudanese paramilitary group takes control of Presidential Palace