Fire breaks out in mall in Thane

A major fire broke out at a mall on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

The fire, which started around 8.30 pm, also spread to nearby commercial buildings, he said.

Dousing operations are on, he added.

