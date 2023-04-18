Left Menu

Fire breaks out in mall in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-04-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 21:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A major fire broke out at a mall on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

The fire, which started around 8.30 pm, also spread to nearby commercial buildings, he said.

Dousing operations are on, he added.

