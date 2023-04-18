CM Khattar seeks reports on pending projects in Ambala Lok Sabha constituency
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sought reports regarding the progress of pending development projects in all the assembly constituencies falling under Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.
Khattar directed the administrative secretaries to submit the reports in the next 15 days. He was presiding over a meeting with public representatives and eminent citizens of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency and administrative secretaries of various departments here, said an official statement.
During the meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, eminent citizens apprised the chief minister about the difficulties related to implementation of development projects and government schemes at the ground level. Home Minister Anil Vij and Education Minister Kanwar Pal were also present in the meeting.
On the issue of lifting of wheat bags from the mandis, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that as soon as the wheat is weighed in the grain markets, it should be lifted promptly. For this, the officers should maintain constant contact with the officials of local transporters and procurement agencies and give necessary guidelines, Khattar said.
The officers should also inspect the mandis and resolve the problems by taking stock of the procurement arrangements on the spot, he added.
