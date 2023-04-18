Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar sizzles at 41.4 deg C

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degree-mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 40.2 degrees while Bhiwani registered a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 41.2 degrees Celsius in Patiala.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Fatehgarh Sahib settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.

