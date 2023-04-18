Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar sizzles at 41.4 deg C
In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the meteorological department here.Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 40.2 degrees while Bhiwani registered a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius.In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.
- Country:
- India
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degree-mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the meteorological department here.
Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 40.2 degrees while Bhiwani registered a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 41.2 degrees Celsius in Patiala.
Ludhiana recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Fatehgarh Sahib settled at 40.8 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius.
Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two cops nabbed over bribe charge in Punjab's Ludhiana
Ludhiana CA held for accepting Rs 26 lakh bribe: Vigilance bureau
Punjab: Body of infant who drowned in 'nullah' in Ludhiana recovered
Haryana Govt approves rail connectivity from IGIA Delhi to Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar
Haryana CM approves proposal to provide rail connectivity between IGIA and Hisar airport