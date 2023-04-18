Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Thane city

A major fire broke out at a commercial complex on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured as efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are on, he said.

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices.

The fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

