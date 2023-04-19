Left Menu

Most Bengal districts sizzle under heatwave conditions, no immediate rainfall in sight

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 01:00 IST
Gangetic West Bengal sizzled under high day temperatures on Tuesday, as the mercury hovered over 40 degrees Celsius at several places, with heatwave conditions prevailing in the western districts, the Met Department said.

The weather office forecast severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in Gangetic West Bengal for the next two days.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature of the day at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while the mercury rose to 43.4 degree C at Panagarh air force station in West Bardhaman district, it said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees C and neighbouring Salt Lake 39 degrees C.

The Met Department said hot and humid weather is very likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government on Tuesday directed all senior officials in the districts to keep an eye on the heatwave situation to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water. Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, who held a high-level meeting at the secretariat, asked the Public Health Engineering Department to speed up connecting each household in the state with drinking water supply before the panchayat elections.

