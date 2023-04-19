Left Menu

Parking garage partially collapses in NYC, killing 1

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile 0.8 km from the New York Stock Exchange.

19-04-2023
One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan's Financial District, Mayor Eric Adams said. Five people were injured. The three-storey building fell around 4 pm a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge. It is an about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange. Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange. "It felt like an earthquake," said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard "a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated." Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building, which caved in around 4 pm.

The Fire Department said there were reports of people trapped and that searches were being conducted to make sure everyone was accounted for. At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building's stability, the department said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.

