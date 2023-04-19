West Bengal singes in heatwave, no relief in sight

West Bengal braced for another day of hot and discomforting weather on Wednesday as the Met department forecast heatwave conditions in different parts of the state.

Kolkata recorded the day's minimum temperature at 29.3 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal, the weather office said.

As several parts of Gangetic West Bengal suffered under temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, the Met has forecast heatwave conditions in pockets of north Bengal as well.

The weather office forecast heatwave conditions in some parts with severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday.

Bankura recorded the highest temperature on Tuesday in the state at 44.1 degrees Celsius while the mercury rose to 43.4 degrees Celsius at Panagarh air force station in West Bardhaman district.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Bankura, Panagarh, Sriniketan (43 degrees Celsius) and Purulia (43.1), the weather office said.

Kolkata recorded the highest temperature at 38.6 degrees Celsius, a couple of degrees less than what it was during the last few days, while in neighbouring Salt Lake the temperature rose to 39 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Met office said that hot and discomforting weather is very likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

The Met forecast heatwave conditions in isolated pockets in sub-Himalayan West Bengal as well.

The Himalayan town of Darjeeling recorded highest temperature at 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is 5.2 degrees above normal, while it was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Malda in the north Bengal plains, 7.1 notches above average, the Met data said.

