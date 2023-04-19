SpaceX eyes launch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites today

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 21 second-generation Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, April 19. The satellites will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

For the unversed, the second-generation Starlink satellites, also known as V2 Mini, are a significant upgrade over the first-generation Starlink satellites. They feature a number of key technologies and improvements that enhance the performance and capacity of the Starlink constellation.

For instance, V2 Minis are equipped with more powerful phased array antennas and E-band for backhaul, which allows the satellites to deliver faster, more reliable internet connections - ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations. This means that Starlink will be able to serve more users simultaneously, with faster speeds and greater reliability.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting today's mission has previously supported multiple other launches, including SES-22, Japan-based ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and three Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink mission will lift off at 8:50 a.m. ET (12:50 UTC). A live webcast of the launch will be available, starting about five minutes before liftoff.

In parallel, SpaceX is preparing for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase on April 20.