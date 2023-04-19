Left Menu

SpaceX eyes launch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites today

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-04-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 10:02 IST
SpaceX eyes launch of 21 second-generation Starlink satellites today
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 21 second-generation Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Wednesday, April 19. The satellites will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

For the unversed, the second-generation Starlink satellites, also known as V2 Mini, are a significant upgrade over the first-generation Starlink satellites. They feature a number of key technologies and improvements that enhance the performance and capacity of the Starlink constellation.

For instance, V2 Minis are equipped with more powerful phased array antennas and E-band for backhaul, which allows the satellites to deliver faster, more reliable internet connections - ~4x more capacity per satellite than earlier iterations. This means that Starlink will be able to serve more users simultaneously, with faster speeds and greater reliability.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting today's mission has previously supported multiple other launches, including SES-22, Japan-based ispace’s HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Hispasat Amazonas Nexus, CRS-27, and three Starlink missions. After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Starlink mission will lift off at 8:50 a.m. ET (12:50 UTC). A live webcast of the launch will be available, starting about five minutes before liftoff.

In parallel, SpaceX is preparing for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase on April 20.

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023