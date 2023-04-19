Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation

Argentine, fighting one of its worst outbreaks of dengue in recent years, is sterilizing mosquitoes using radiation that alters their DNA before releasing them into the wild. The South American country has this year recorded over 41,000 cases of the disease transmitted by mosquitoes, far above the equivalent level in previous years of major outbreaks in 2020 and 2016, government data showed.

SpaceX postpones debut flight of Starship rocket, citing frozen valve

Elon Musk's SpaceX called off the highly anticipated debut launch of its newly combined Starship cruise vessel and Super Heavy rocket in the final minutes of countdown due to a frozen valve, delaying the uncrewed test flight for at least two days. The two-stage rocketship, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty at 394 feet (120 m) high, was originally slated for blast-off from the SpaceX "Starbase" facility at Boca Chica, Texas, during a two-hour launch window that began at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT).

T-Rex skeleton sells for more than $6 million at Swiss auction

The skeleton of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex, a creature that roamed the Earth 67 million years ago, sold for 5.5 million Swiss francs ($6.13 million), less than expected, in Zurich on Tuesday. Measuring 3.9 metres (12.8 feet) high and 11.6 metres (38.1 feet) long, TRX-293 TRINITY is a composite skeleton of 293 bones from three different T-Rexs found between 2008 and 2023 in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming.

