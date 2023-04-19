Left Menu

No respite from scorching heat in UP; Hamirpur, Prayagraj sizzle at 44.2 deg C

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:56 IST
No respite from scorching heat in UP; Hamirpur, Prayagraj sizzle at 44.2 deg C
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People of Uttar Pradesh got no respite from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius-mark at various places.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state.

Hamirpur and Prayagraj were the hottest places in the state with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Kushinagar recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Agra (43.4 degrees Celsius) and Kanpur (43 degrees Celsius), it said.

The weather is likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh while rain is expected at isolated places in the western part of the state, the Met office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023