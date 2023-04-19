No respite from scorching heat in UP; Hamirpur, Prayagraj sizzle at 44.2 deg C

People of Uttar Pradesh got no respite from the scorching heat on Wednesday as the mercury crossed the 44 degrees Celsius-mark at various places.

According to the Meteorological Department, weather was dry and heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places across the state.

Hamirpur and Prayagraj were the hottest places in the state with the maximum temperature reaching 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Kushinagar recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Jhansi (43.6 degrees Celsius), Agra (43.4 degrees Celsius) and Kanpur (43 degrees Celsius), it said.

The weather is likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh while rain is expected at isolated places in the western part of the state, the Met office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)