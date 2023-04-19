Infra work in Mumbai, MMR stopped or slowed down due to lack of gravel supply: Aaditya; targets Maha CM

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed infrastructure projects across Mumbai and its satellite cities are shut due to the lack of gravel supply for more than two weeks.

He also alleged all stone-crushing companies have been served notices by the Environment Department controlled by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. There is buzz that someone from Shinde's close circles has pressured all (gravel) suppliers to supply the material through a company, which led to an escalation of costs by more than 50 per cent, the former environment minister claimed while speaking to reporters. “This is happening to benefit specific contractor friends of the chief minister,” he said. Thackeray also said due to the lack of gravel supply, crucial works like the Delisle Road bridge and other road works taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will not be completed by the May 31 deadline before monsoon. “What is the progress of the work (of the infrastructure projects in Mumbai) and what is the efficiency of the work?” he asked. Thackeray said all the concerned departments --- Urban Development and Environment -- are controlled by CM Shinde. “As the corrupt civic body administration and the government enjoy its share, we Mumbaikars are facing the brunt of their greed,” Thackeray alleged.

He sought clarification on the number of roads whose concretisation is complete and also the number of such roads where work has started.

