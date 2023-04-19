Left Menu

Maha: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured

The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official. The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official, adding that whether or not permission was obtained to use explosives will be determined during an investigation.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:12 IST
Maha: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were killed and one seriously injured after they used a low-intensity explosive to break rocks while digging a well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Hirdi village in Trimbakeshwar taluka around 10 pm on Tuesday, the official said. Four workers started digging a well but they encountered rocks after a few feet. They used a low-intensity explosive to go deeper, the official said.

Before the workers could come out, the explosion took place and they were hit by rock pieces, he said. After being alerted, police reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital where doctors declared three of them dead. The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official. The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official, adding that whether or not permission was obtained to use explosives will be determined during an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023