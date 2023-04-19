Maha: 3 workers killed after using low-intensity explosive to dig well; 1 injured

Three labourers were killed and one seriously injured after they used a low-intensity explosive to break rocks while digging a well in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Hirdi village in Trimbakeshwar taluka around 10 pm on Tuesday, the official said. Four workers started digging a well but they encountered rocks after a few feet. They used a low-intensity explosive to go deeper, the official said.

Before the workers could come out, the explosion took place and they were hit by rock pieces, he said. After being alerted, police reached the spot and took the victims to the hospital where doctors declared three of them dead. The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official. The fourth worker has sustained grievous injuries and is admitted to the district civil hospital, said the official, adding that whether or not permission was obtained to use explosives will be determined during an investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)