Meghalaya CM inspects renovation of JN Stadium

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:41 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday inspected the ongoing renovation, upgradation and expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Polo Grounds here.

Laying emphasis on the quality of the construction, the chief minister said that the highest quality standards are being maintained and once ready it will be fit to host international sporting events.

''The entire arrangements and the way the work is going on, we are going to meet FIFA standards and this particular stadium and the football field will be at par to host any international games in the future'', Sangma said.

According to the chief minister, the renovated stadium would include a natural turf ground for football and a state-of-the-art facility for hosting track and field events. The stadium will have a seating capacity of close to 30,000 and will be completed by December.

The ongoing construction of an Integrated Hospitality and Sports Complex at JN Stadium is at the cost of Rs. 125 crore while the upgradation of JN Sports Complex Phase I is at the cost of Rs. 34.75 crore, upgradation of Phase II is Rs. 18.2 crore and upgradation of SSA ground at Rs. 14.81 crore.

The integrated sports complex will comprise a 700-seater multi-sports hall, a convention hall that can house 12 badminton courts, an independent banquet hall with a dedicated kitchen facility, 200 seater basketball indoor sports hall, and an indoor sports hall for squash and table tennis. Expressing happiness at the progress of work, the chief minister was optimistic that once the state-of-the-art facilities were completed, it would provide an opportunity for the youth to excel in sporting disciplines.

