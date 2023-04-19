Air pollution: Delhi govt to share source apportionment study report in conference on May 15

The city government will hold a crucial roundtable conference next month where the findings of a real-time source apportionment study will be shared with all stakeholders and a strategy will be developed to further reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

He told PTI that the conference will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on May 15.

Representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, SAFAR, United Nations Environment Programme, India Meteorological Department, World Bank, Centre for Science and Environment, TERI and NCR (National Capital Region) states will be invited for this conference, Rai said.

''We will share the report of the source-apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions and prepare a strategy to further reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR,'' Rai said.

Real-time source apportionment studies help identify factors responsible for increase in air pollution at any spot such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

