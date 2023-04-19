Left Menu

Govt plans to develop more than 250 projects in 5 yrs under Parvatmala Pariyojana: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:30 IST
Govt plans to develop more than 250 projects in 5 yrs under Parvatmala Pariyojana: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government is planning to develop more than 250 projects with a ropeway length of over 1,200 km in five years under Parvatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The government is promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the 'Make in India' initiative, an official release quoted Gadkari as saying.

The minister was addressing 'INTERALPIN 2023 Fair' in Austria, the release said. The road transport and highways minister invited Austrian and European industries to participate in enhancement of existing ropeway standards in India to ensure sustainable and safer transport.

Gadkari also visited exhibits of the world's leading manufacturers of ropeway systems offering high-tech solutions, innovative design, top quality, and functionality, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023