Govt plans to develop more than 250 projects in 5 yrs under Parvatmala Pariyojana: Gadkari

The government is planning to develop more than 250 projects with a ropeway length of over 1,200 km in five years under Parvatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The government is promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the 'Make in India' initiative, an official release quoted Gadkari as saying.

The minister was addressing 'INTERALPIN 2023 Fair' in Austria, the release said. The road transport and highways minister invited Austrian and European industries to participate in enhancement of existing ropeway standards in India to ensure sustainable and safer transport.

Gadkari also visited exhibits of the world's leading manufacturers of ropeway systems offering high-tech solutions, innovative design, top quality, and functionality, it added.

