HIGHLIGHTS WEST

Top stories from western region at 6.30 pm.

BOM6 MH-NCP-SULE **** NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days Pune: Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two ''blasts'' (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days. **** BOM5 MH-AJIT-SHIV SENA **** Maha: We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group, says Shiv Sena spokesperson Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the BJP with a group of NCP leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra. **** BOM19 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS **** With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Mumbai: Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. **** BOM14 MP-TRAIN-2NDLD DERAILMENT **** MP: Rail employee killed, 5 injured as goods train derails after hitting another train Shahdol/Bilaspur: A railway employee was killed and five other personnel injured when a moving freight train hit a stationary goods train and then derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, rail officials said. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)