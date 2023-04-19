Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS WEST

BOM19 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Mumbai Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 18:38 IST
HIGHLIGHTS WEST
  • Country:
  • India

Top stories from western region at 6.30 pm.

BOM6 MH-NCP-SULE **** NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days Pune: Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two ''blasts'' (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days. **** BOM5 MH-AJIT-SHIV SENA **** Maha: We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group, says Shiv Sena spokesperson Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the BJP with a group of NCP leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra. **** BOM19 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS **** With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Mumbai: Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. **** BOM14 MP-TRAIN-2NDLD DERAILMENT **** MP: Rail employee killed, 5 injured as goods train derails after hitting another train Shahdol/Bilaspur: A railway employee was killed and five other personnel injured when a moving freight train hit a stationary goods train and then derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, rail officials said. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023