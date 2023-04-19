HIGHLIGHTS WEST
BOM19 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Mumbai Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.
- Country:
- India
Top stories from western region at 6.30 pm.
BOM6 MH-NCP-SULE **** NCP leader Supriya Sule hints at 2 political 'blasts' in next 15 days Pune: Nationalist Congress Party's Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule has indicated that there will be two ''blasts'' (political), one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra, in the next 15 days. **** BOM5 MH-AJIT-SHIV SENA **** Maha: We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group, says Shiv Sena spokesperson Mumbai: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the BJP with a group of NCP leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra. **** BOM19 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS **** With cases rising, Maha govt activates 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals Mumbai: Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals. **** BOM14 MP-TRAIN-2NDLD DERAILMENT **** MP: Rail employee killed, 5 injured as goods train derails after hitting another train Shahdol/Bilaspur: A railway employee was killed and five other personnel injured when a moving freight train hit a stationary goods train and then derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday, rail officials said. ****
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, mask mandatory for govt employees in Satara
Maha: Woman loses Rs 14.3 lakh in online job fraud
Indian stock markets shut today for Mahavir Jayanti
PM Modi, other BJP leaders extend wishes on Lord Mahavir's birth anniversary
Amid border row, Maha govt extends its health scheme to 865 villages in Karnataka