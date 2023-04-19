Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on mixed earnings, rising yields

19-04-2023
U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, while mixed earnings from regional banks and weakness in Tesla further dented sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 86.80 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 33,889.83. The S&P 500 opened lower by 15.54 points, or 0.37%, at 4,139.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.73 points, or 0.74%, to 12,063.68 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

