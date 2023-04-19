Left Menu

Four dead as soil collapses on them in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Chhattisgarh | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons, including three women, were killed as soil caved in on them while they were digging it in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place this evening near Banjaridand village located in a forest area when the victims were digging white clay, Koriya Collector Vinay Kumar Langeh told PTI.

Those killed were identified as Puja Gond and Ramsundar, residents of Potedand village, and Manmati and Meera Bai of Gadtar village, he said.

As per the preliminary information, when they were digging soil, a portion of earth caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris and died on the spot, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team reached the mishap site and retrieved the bodies, the collector said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

