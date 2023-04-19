Left Menu

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana receive rain; mercury drops

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains overnight leading to a dip in the temperature, officials said on Wednesday. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees, Karnal 35.6 degrees, Rohtak 36.5 degrees, while Sirsa recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:26 IST
Many parts of Punjab and Haryana receive rain; mercury drops
  • Country:
  • India

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains overnight leading to a dip in the temperature, officials said on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, Chandigarh also received light rain (2.2 mm).

In Punjab, Ludhiana (13.2) mm, Patiala (2.5 mm), Bathinda (5.4 mm), Faridkot (8.4 mm), Hoshiarpur (4 mm), Jalandhar (3 mm) and Rupnagar (11.5 mm) were among other places to receive rain.

In Haryana, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula received light rain.

Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh had been hovering above normal limits.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures settled below normal limits on Wednesday.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.6 degrees.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 32.4 degrees, Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.4 degrees.

Bathinda recorded a high of 34 degrees, while Faridkot's maximum settled at 31.6 degrees. Pathankot recorded a high of 29.8 degrees. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees, Karnal 35.6 degrees, Rohtak 36.5 degrees, while Sirsa recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023