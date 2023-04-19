Many parts of Punjab and Haryana receive rain; mercury drops

Many parts of Punjab and Haryana received rains overnight leading to a dip in the temperature, officials said on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, Chandigarh also received light rain (2.2 mm).

In Punjab, Ludhiana (13.2) mm, Patiala (2.5 mm), Bathinda (5.4 mm), Faridkot (8.4 mm), Hoshiarpur (4 mm), Jalandhar (3 mm) and Rupnagar (11.5 mm) were among other places to receive rain.

In Haryana, Ambala, Kurukshetra and Panchkula received light rain.

Notably, for the past over a week, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh had been hovering above normal limits.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures settled below normal limits on Wednesday.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.6 degrees.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 32.4 degrees, Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees, while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.4 degrees.

Bathinda recorded a high of 34 degrees, while Faridkot's maximum settled at 31.6 degrees. Pathankot recorded a high of 29.8 degrees. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum of 36.4 degrees, Karnal 35.6 degrees, Rohtak 36.5 degrees, while Sirsa recorded a high of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)