Left Menu

CM Shinde directs BMC to provide facilities for Divyang athletes on civic grounds

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed that necessary facilities be made available for Divyang athletes to practice on the grounds of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 21:36 IST
CM Shinde directs BMC to provide facilities for Divyang athletes on civic grounds
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed that necessary facilities be made available for Divyang athletes to practice on the grounds of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. His government wanted to create a barrier-free environment for Divyang persons to bring them into the mainstream of society, he said.

Shinde, in the presence of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, launched the 'Making Mumbai Inclusive Campaign', organized jointly by the state government, BMC and Project Mumbai at Mantralaya here. The chief minister distributed wheelchairs to some disabled persons on this occasion.

A special basketball match with Divyang players was also held. Maharashtra was the first state in the country to establish a separate Divyang Welfare Department to provide equal opportunities to Divyang sportspersons, Shinde said. Necessary facilities including ramps, sliding stairs and special toilets were being provided to the Divyang at government offices, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023