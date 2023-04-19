Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai reel under heatwave conditions

Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai experienced heatwave conditions with the suburban Santacruz observatory in the metropolis recording a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius while Navi Mumbai sizzled at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. A temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal which qualifies as a heatwave was recorded by the Santacruz observatory that measures meteorological parameters in suburban Mumbai, the Met department said. “Today heatwave conditions are observed at isolated pockets over Konkan including Mumbai and Thane,” IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani said. A heatwave is declared when there is a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius from the normal.

The Colaba observatory, which records meteorological observations in the island city of Mumbai, recorded a temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Navi Mumbai recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. Since the IMD does not have any observatory in the satellite city of Mumbai, there are no normal temperatures. The observations are taken at an observatory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Rabale and managed by the Thane-Belapur Industrial Association. Kharghar area in Navi Mumbai was at the centre of the sunstroke tragedy at the state award event on Sunday. 14 people died due to heatstroke after attending the ceremony over the last three days. Dahanu in Palghar district, which is also part of the Konkan region, recorded a temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

