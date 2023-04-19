Left Menu

Tech talent demand up in GCC, non-tech companies going digital in India: Report

The demand for tech talent has surged in GCC companies in India and other non-tech firms that are going digital as organisations are looking at rapid expansion across the country, according to a report.As per industry reports GCC Gulf Cooperation Council companies in India are rapidly growing in number and are estimated to employ over 3.6 lakh people in the country in the coming year, business service provider Quess Corps Skills Report FY23 revealed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:01 IST
Tech talent demand up in GCC, non-tech companies going digital in India: Report
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for tech talent has surged in GCC companies in India and other non-tech firms that are going digital as organisations are looking at rapid expansion across the country, according to a report.

As per industry reports GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) companies in India are rapidly growing in number and are estimated to employ over 3.6 lakh people in the country in the coming year, business service provider Quess Corp's Skills Report FY23 revealed. Therefore, it came as no surprise that India has become an important hub for GCC firms and other multinational companies to expand their footprint and seek innovation prospects in the country and this shift is also increasing regional diversity in the industry with a rapid expansion of tech talent footprint across tier II and III cities such as Jaipur, Coimbatore, Indore and Kochi.

Interestingly, it said that about 20 per cent of the lateral movement from IT firms has been absorbed into GCCs and other non-tech firms that are going digital in India.

“Given the global banking crisis and an unprecedented wave of employee layoffs, hiring has been muted in the fourth quarter of FY23. ''While hiring requirements continue to come in as most firms are still in a wait-and-watch mode, GCCs and Indian enterprises continue to add some numbers whereas services have seen a slowdown,'' Quess IT Staffing CEO Vijay Sivaram said. ''We do expect to see some positive resurgence in the coming months as organisations make plans to backfill critical skills but may reduce their bench strength,'' Sivaram said. The report is based on data from Quess IT Staffing's operations which map demand and supply in the talent ecosystem. The report further revealed that tech talent recruitment has been largely dominated by Bangalore (55.23 per cent), Hyderabad (12.16 per cent), Pune (9.95 per cent), Chennai (9.48 per cent), National Capital Region (5.67 per cent) and Mumbai (5.30 per cent).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023