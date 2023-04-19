Left Menu

Air pollution: Delhi govt to share source apportionment study report in conference on May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 22:03 IST
Air pollution: Delhi govt to share source apportionment study report in conference on May 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government will hold a roundtable conference next month to discuss the findings of a real-time source apportionment study on air pollution and develop a strategy to further improve air quality in Delhi-NCR, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

The ''Save Environment Roundtable Conference'' will take place on May 15 at the Delhi Secretariat, and will be attended by representatives from the Commission for Air Quality Management, Central Pollution Control Board, SAFAR, United Nations Environment Programme, India Meteorological Department, World Bank, Centre for Science and Environment, TERI, and NCR (National Capital Region) states.

''We will share the report of the source-apportionment study with the participants, seek their suggestions, and prepare a strategy to further reduce air pollution in Delhi-NCR,'' Rai said.

Real-time source apportionment st4/19/2023 10:00:42 PMudies help identify factors responsible for an increase in air pollution at any spot, such as vehicles, dust, biomass burning, and emissions from industries, so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

Rai said orders have been issued to install mobile air quality monitoring vans at 13 air pollution hotspots in Delhi to ascertain the contribution of different pollution sources in real-time.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the real-time source apportionment study as a crucial component of the action plan to fight air pollution in the winter season.

Delhi is the first state/Union Territory in the country to achieve this feat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023