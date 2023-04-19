Cloudy skies, strong winds provide relief from heat in Delhi

Strong wind and partly cloudy skies provided some relief from the scorching heat in the national capital on Wednesday.

Five flights were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur between 3 am and 5:30 am due to the strong winds, an official at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said.

Thunderstorm and rain, under the influence of a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region, will bring further relief from the heat, meteorologists said.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop by another two to three degrees over the next two days.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than normal. The maximum temperature settled at 38.2 degrees Celsius. Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. This was the fourth consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius here. Parts of the national capital reeled under heatwave conditions for the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period. In 2022, Delhi recorded its second hottest April since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The city saw nine heatwave days in April last year, including four in the first 10 days, which was the maximum in the month since 2010. It had recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius on April 28 and April 29 last year. This was the highest maximum temperature in the month of April in Delhi in 12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)