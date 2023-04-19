Two dead as boulder hits truck on Srinagar-Jammu highway
PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
A truck driver and his helper died late Wednesday evening when a boulder hit their truck along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The boulder hit the cabin of the Kashmir-bound truck near Digdole, resulting in the death of driver Maqsood Ahmad and helper Naveed Ahmad, both residents of the Rajpora area, they said.
The officials said the bodies were retrieved from the damaged truck by rescuers, who rushed to the scene after getting information about the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramban
- Digdole
- Maqsood Ahmad
- Kashmir
- Rajpora
- Jammu
- Naveed Ahmad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
185 persons from outside J-K bought land in Kashmir in 3 yrs: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
185 outsiders bought land in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Govt
Centre not sensitive to terror-attack victims in J-K, says Panun Kashmir
J-K: PMAY brings smile on faces of homeless in Kupwara district of North Kashmir
Indian Army, social organizations take out foot march rally against drug addiction in Kashmir