Two dead as boulder hits truck on Srinagar-Jammu highway

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 23:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A truck driver and his helper died late Wednesday evening when a boulder hit their truck along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The boulder hit the cabin of the Kashmir-bound truck near Digdole, resulting in the death of driver Maqsood Ahmad and helper Naveed Ahmad, both residents of the Rajpora area, they said.

The officials said the bodies were retrieved from the damaged truck by rescuers, who rushed to the scene after getting information about the accident.

