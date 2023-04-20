Rising mercury in Maha: Jungle safari timing at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve changed

The timing of jungle safaris at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has been changed with effect from Thursday, as per an official order.

Sources said the TATR management decided to introduce new timings due to the rise in mercury in the state's Vidarbha region in general and in Chandrapur district in particular.

TATR Deputy Director (core zone) Nandakishore Kale has issued orders to the RFO of Moharli, Kolara and Kolsa to change the timing of the jungle safari from Thursday. As per the new timings, the morning jungle safari at TATR will be allowed between 5.30 am and 9.30 am, while the second session timings will be 3 pm to 7 pm.

Sources in the state forest department said the timing of visit to the buffer zone according to the core pattern may be changed within a week to avoid any untoward incidents concerning tourists during the summer season.

Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday, according to the Nagpur-based Regional Meteorological Centre. A maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

