Simple test in people with no thinking, memory problems can predict signs of early cognitive impairment

Researchers revealed how a simple test in people with no thinking or memory problems can predict the risk of developing cognitive impairment years later. Findings of the study published in the online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

"There is increasing evidence that some people with no thinking and memory problems may actually have very subtle signs of early cognitive impairment," said study author Ellen Grober, PhD, of Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. "In our study, a sensitive and simple memory test predicted the risk of developing cognitive impairment in people who were otherwise considered to have normal cognition." The study included 969 people with an average age of 69 who did not have any thinking or memory issues at the start of the study. They took a simple memory test and were monitored for up to ten years.

The test is divided into two phases. People are shown four cards, each with four drawings, for the study phase. They are asked to identify an item that belongs to a specific category. After being asked to identify a "fruit," participants might name the item "grapes." Participants are first asked to recall the items for the test phase. This assesses their ability to locate information. They are then given category cues for items they do not recall. This stage assesses memory storage. The participants were divided into five groups, or stages zero through four, based on their test scores, as part of the Stages of Objective Memory Impairment (SOMI) system. Stage zero represents no memory problems. Stages one and two reflect increasing difficulty with retrieving memories which can precede dementia by five to eight years. These participants continue to be able to remember items when given cues. In the third and fourth stages, people cannot remember all the items even after they are given cues. These stages precede dementia by one to three years.

A total of 47% of the participants were in stage zero, 35% in stage one, 13% in stage two and 5% in stages three and four combined. Of the participants, 234 people developed cognitive impairment. After adjusting for age, sex, education and a gene that affects a person's risk of Alzheimer's disease, APOE4, researchers found when compared to people who were at SOMI stage zero, people at stages one and two were twice as likely to develop cognitive impairment. People who were at stages three and four were three times as likely to develop cognitive impairment.

After adjusting for biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease including brain amyloid plaques and tau tangles, the SOMI system continued to predict an increased risk of cognitive impairment. Researchers estimated that after 10 years about 72% of those in the third and fourth stages would have developed cognitive impairment, compared to about 57% of those in the second stage, 35% in the first stage and 21% of those in stage zero.

"Our results support the use of the SOMI system to identify people most likely to develop cognitive impairment," said Grober. "Detecting cognitive impairment at its earliest stages is beneficial to researchers investigating treatments. It also could benefit those people who are found to be at increased risk by consulting with their physician and implementing interventions to promote healthy brain aging." A limitation of the study was that most participants were white and well-educated. Grober said more research is needed in larger and more diverse populations. (ANI)

