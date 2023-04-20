Thunderstorm, drizzle in parts of MP amid intense summer heat

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and some other parts of the state witnessed thunderstorm along with lightning and drizzle on Thursday morning due to western disturbance and other factors, bringing some respite to residents from the scorching summer heat.On Wednesday, Khajuraho, a popular tourist destination in Chhatarpur district, sizzled at 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report of the India Meteorological Department IMD.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-04-2023 10:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 10:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Khajuraho, a popular tourist destination in Chhatarpur district, sizzled at 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The drizzle on Thursday is expected to bring the mercury down, bringing respite to people from the summer heat.

“Such weather is expected to prevail for the next four days according to the forecast,” IMD's Bhopal centre director R Balasubramanian told PTI over phone. Asked about the untimely showers, he said an upper air cyclonic circulation was lying over south-west Rajasthan and the western disturbance over Pakistan and its adjoining Punjab has disturbed the weather pattern in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough from central Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu was drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea and pumping it into MP, which was mainly causing the untimely drizzles in the state, the official said.

As per the IMD's forecast for Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in western MP, including Bhopal and Indore.

Also, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speed ranging from 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are very likely to occur at isolated places in eastern MP including Jabalpur, the IMD said.

