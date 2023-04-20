Left Menu

Tata Power to install 20 EV charging stations in Coimbatore

With the installation of 20 public EV chargers, the total EV charging stations set up by Tata Power in Tamil Nadu would increase to 116.The four-wheeler charging stations would provide 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support to electric vehicle owners in Coimbatore and neighbouring cities.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 12:24 IST
Tata Power to install 20 EV charging stations in Coimbatore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Integrated power company Tata Power has partnered with the Coimbatore municipal corporation to install 20 public electric vehicle charging stations in the textile city, the company said on Thursday. With the installation of 20 public EV chargers, the total EV charging stations set up by Tata Power in Tamil Nadu would increase to 116.

The four-wheeler charging stations would provide 24x7 charging facility along with maintenance support to electric vehicle owners in Coimbatore and neighbouring cities. ''We are pleased to partner with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation which is the second largest corporation in Tamil Nadu to provide optimal EV charging solutions to all EV users in the city and nearby areas,'' Tata Power head-business development (EV charging) Virendra Goyal said in a statement. ''Through our association with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation and more such municipal bodies, we strive to make EV adoption in India feasible while making the EV charging stations easily accessible to users,'' he said. The charging stations would be accessible through Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application which is equipped with locating a charging station, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments. Coimbatore Municipal Corporation Commissioner M Prathap said, ''our aim is to accelerate the adoption of EV vehicles in the state and collaboration with Tata Power will provide a seamless charging experience to EV users in Coimbatore.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

