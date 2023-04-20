Czech farm minister: no contamination in Ukraine grain imports

The Czech Republic has not detected any contamination in imported Ukrainian grains, Farm Minster Zdenek Nekula said on Thursday.

Imports from Ukraine account for only a fraction of Czech production, he told a news conference streamed live, reiterating the country was not taking any unilateral action such as import bans and said it supported a pan-European solution to make sure Ukrainian grains reach markets outside the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)