Czech farm minister: no contamination in Ukraine grain imports
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 20-04-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 13:20 IST
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic has not detected any contamination in imported Ukrainian grains, Farm Minster Zdenek Nekula said on Thursday.
Imports from Ukraine account for only a fraction of Czech production, he told a news conference streamed live, reiterating the country was not taking any unilateral action such as import bans and said it supported a pan-European solution to make sure Ukrainian grains reach markets outside the EU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
