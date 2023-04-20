MP: Modi to inaugurate developmental projects in Rewa on National Panchayati Raj Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a slew of developmental projects, including a house-warming programme for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Gramin Yojna – PMAY (rural). Assembly polls in MP are due by the year-end, while general elections in the country are scheduled to be held in 2024.

In the “Grah Pravesham” programme, 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (rural) will get their houses in the state at the hands of the prime minister, an official said on Thursday. The PM will lay the foundation stones for various water supply schemes worth Rs 7,573 crore in the Rewa division, an official said on Thursday. National Panchayati Raj Day celebrates the national local self-governance and democratic decentralisation. On the occasion, Modi will dedicate several railway projects, including 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh, doubling of the railway line on the Bina-Kota section, gauge conversion and electrification of Chhindwara-Nainpur-Mandla Fort rail section, Birla Nagar-Udi Mod Fort and Mahoba-Khajuraho-Udaipura rail section electrification, the official said. The prime minister will also flag off three new trains, including Rewa-Itwari via Chhindwara passenger train, Chhindwara-Nainpur and Naipur-Chhindwara trains on the occasion, the official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the PM’s visit, he said. The main function will be held at the Special Armed Forces ground in Rewa. A website and a mobile app will also be launched on the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, the official added.

