 Tigress Sita delivered these cubs on 24.08.2022. Now these two cubs, one male and one female, are about 8 months old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 16:30 IST
Bhupender Yadav names white tiger female cub as 'Avani' meaning earth and male cub as 'Vyom' which means universe
Shri Yadav also interacted with school children to promote Mission LIFE and shared the importance of sustainable way of living and natural resource conservation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of  Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav  released white tiger cubs today in arena of white tiger enclosure in National Zoological Park, New Delhi by flagging off . The Union Minister has named female cub as “Avani” meaning earth & male cub as “Vyom" which means universe. The parentage consists of father Vijay and mother tigress Sita.

 Tigress Sita delivered these cubs on 24.08.2022. Now these two cubs, one male and one female, are about 8 months old. These cubs till now were kept in night shelter and in the side kraal during day time with mother. As the cubs need more area for their movement they are being released in the bigger area i.e. arena in visitor display.

Shri Yadav also interacted with school children to promote Mission LIFE and shared the importance of sustainable way of living and natural resource conservation. Group of about 100 students and staff from various schools of New Delhi attended the programme and showed enthusiasm to promote wildlife conservation. After the release of white tiger cubs zoo walk was conducted for the school students..

Director General of Forest & Special Secretary, MOEF&CC Shri Chandra Prakash Goyal, ADG (Forest Conservation) Shri Satya Prakash Yadav, ADG(Wildlife) Shri. Bivash Ranjan, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Shukla ,IG Wildlife Shri Rohit Tiwari and officials from MOEFCC were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

 

