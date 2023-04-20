Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother and organisers said on Thursday.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

A team of rescuers located the Indian climber in a deep crevasse between Camp III and Camp II of the world's tenth highest peak, said Thaneshwor Guragain, information officer at Seven Summit Treks - the organiser of the expedition.

He has been airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to Medicity Hospital at Bhaisepati area of Lalitpur district, Guragain said.

Anurag is still unconscious and his condition is very critical, Guragain told PTI over phone.

''He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive,'' Sudhir Maloo, his brother, said.

''We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,'' Sudhir added.

The rescue team that went looking for him in the crevasse he had fallen into has found and rescued him, according to Sudhir.

A helicopter and a team of six Sherpa climbers led by Chhang Dawa Sherpa had been mobilized for the search and Anurag was found in a deep crevasse at some 5800 metre altitude on Thursday morning. He was first taken to the Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then flown to Kathmandu for further treatment.

A source at Medicity Hospital confirmed that he has been admitted to the hospital in the afternoon on Thursday.

Renowned Polish climber Adam Bielecki and his friend also joined the ground search and rescue team to locate Anurag. ''His condition is very critical,'' hospital sources said.

Angela Benavides, a sports journalist, on her Twitter handle wrote: ''The rescue team included 9 Nepalese climbers and the two Polish alpinists. According to reports, 3 Nepalese and one Polish climber got into the crevasse and found (Anurag) Maloo showing some sign of life. Then the rest of the Sherpa team pulled them out.'' ''The team operated in quickly worsening weather, at one of the most dangerous spots of the mountain, with frequent avalanches,'' she wrote.

Evacuation to Kathmandu was not an option due to bad weather but pilots managed to airlift Anurag to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara, she added.

Meanwhile, Kishangarh MLA Suresh Tak said he was in constant touch with the Maloo family. He also went to meet his father Omprakash and other family members on Thursday.

The family members of climber Anurag heaved a sigh of relief as soon as they got to know about his rescue. They said that Anurag has got a new life. However, they are still worried due to his critical condition.

A family member said that Anurag graduated from IIT Delhi in 2010.

Anurag is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

