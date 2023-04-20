Euro zone inflation too high - Lagarde
20-04-2023
Euro zone inflation is too high and the European Central Bank's monetary policy must strive to bring back inflation towards its 2% goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
Lagarde made the comments at a conference held at French elite school Polytechnique in Paris.
