5 Army soldiers killed after their vehicle catches fire in Poonch
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-04-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:16 IST
Five Army soldiers were killed on Thursday after their vehicle caught fire while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
An Army official said the incident took place at around 3 pm.
''Today, at about 1500 hours, one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch (J&K), caught fire,'' he said.
''In this tragic incident five soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives,'' he said.
It is not immediately known how the vehicle caught fire.
