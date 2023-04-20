Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 18:56 IST
(Update: Launched) SpaceX's Starship on track to launch in few minutes: Watch live
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is all set to launch Starship, its fully reusable transportation system, in just a few minutes. This is the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket, which marks a significant step forward in space travel and exploration.

Starship can carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, Moon, Mars, and beyond. It is made up of two parts: the Starship spacecraft itself and a booster rocket known as the Super Heavy.

During the flight test, the Starship spacecraft will be put through a series of manoeuvres and tests designed to evaluate its performance and capabilities. Data gathered during today's test will help in the further development of the Starship system.

The launch is being live-streamed on SpaceX's website and on various social media platforms, allowing people from all over the world to witness the historic moment.

Update 1

Propellant loading has been completed and now Starship is fully loaded with more than 4500 metric tons (10 million pounds) of propellant.

Update 2

Starship has been launched.

Update 3

Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation, SpaceX said, adding that teams will continue to work toward the next flight test.

