(Update: Launched) SpaceX's Starship on track to launch in few minutes: Watch live

SpaceX is all set to launch Starship, its fully reusable transportation system, in just a few minutes. This is the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket, which marks a significant step forward in space travel and exploration.

Starship can carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, Moon, Mars, and beyond. It is made up of two parts: the Starship spacecraft itself and a booster rocket known as the Super Heavy.

During the flight test, the Starship spacecraft will be put through a series of manoeuvres and tests designed to evaluate its performance and capabilities. Data gathered during today's test will help in the further development of the Starship system.

With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship pic.twitter.com/y9fF6bgMDf — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 20, 2023

The launch is being live-streamed on SpaceX's website and on various social media platforms, allowing people from all over the world to witness the historic moment.

Update 1

Propellant loading has been completed and now Starship is fully loaded with more than 4500 metric tons (10 million pounds) of propellant.

Update 2

Starship has been launched.

Update 3

Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly before stage separation, SpaceX said, adding that teams will continue to work toward the next flight test.