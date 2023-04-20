Slight relief from soaring temperatures in UP
The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each. The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
- Country:
- India
The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.
At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each. The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sultanpur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees, the Met office said. The mercury had soared past the 44-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday, with Prayagraj the hottest at 44.5 degrees.
Rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state, the Met office has predicted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varanasi
- Prayagraj
- Uttar Pradesh
- Jhansi
ALSO READ
Varanasi: Tej Pratap Yadav has to leave hotel after hotel staff shift his belongings to reception
Railways announces special trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi for Ganga Pushkaralu festival
Lucknow court finds Varanasi serial blasts convict guilty in another case
2006 Varanasi serial blasts: Lucknow court awards life imprisonment to terror accused
SC directs Varanasi court to supply copy of charge sheet to Congress MP Surjewala in 23-yr-old criminal case