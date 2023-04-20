Left Menu

The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each. The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 20:25 IST
Slight relief from soaring temperatures in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.

At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each. The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sultanpur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees, the Met office said. The mercury had soared past the 44-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday, with Prayagraj the hottest at 44.5 degrees.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state, the Met office has predicted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

