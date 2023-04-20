Slight relief from soaring temperatures in UP

The maximum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight decline on Thursday, bringing relief from the severe heat that battered the state over the past few days.

At 42.1 degrees Celsius, Jhansi recorded the highest temperature, followed by Ballia and Basti at 42 degrees each. The maximum temperatures in Varanasi and Prayagraj were recorded at 41.9 degrees and 41.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sultanpur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees, the Met office said. The mercury had soared past the 44-degree Celsius mark on Wednesday, with Prayagraj the hottest at 44.5 degrees.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state, the Met office has predicted.

