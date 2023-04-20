Hubble peeks into nearby star-forming region: Check out this ethereal photo

NASA has shared an ethereal image of a nearby star-forming region, NGC 1333, to mark the Hubble Space Telescope's 33rd birthday. The dark nebula is located approximately 960 light-years away in the Perseus interstellar cloud.

This mesmerizing Hubble view unveils an effervescent cauldron of glowing gasses and pitch-black dust stirred up, colliding, and blown around by several hundred newly forming stars. The blackness here is not empty space but filled with obscuring dust.

According to NASA, the bright blue star at the top of the image is likely responsible for ferocious stellar winds blowing through a curtain of dust. Farther down, a bright, super-hot star shines through filaments of obscuring dust, with a diagonal string of fainter accompanying stars looking reddish because dust filters starlight, allowing more red light to get through.

The bottom of the image displays the reddish glow of ionized hydrogen, which looks like a fireworks finale caused by pencil-thin jets shooting out from newly forming stars outside the frame of view. These stars are surrounded by circumstellar disks, which may eventually produce planetary systems and powerful magnetic fields that direct two parallel beams of hot gas deep into space, sculpting patterns on the hydrogen cocoon. The jets serve as a birth announcement of a star.

To mark Hubble’s 33rd anniversary, this new image unveils a cauldron of starbirth! ⭐NGC 1333 is a star-forming region 960 light-years away. Glowing gasses and pitch-black dust are stirred up and blown around by newly forming stars within the dark cloud: https://t.co/NazfKJq8Lw pic.twitter.com/uHcmgagbyi — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 20, 2023

The Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA, was launched into orbit around Earth on April 24, 1990. Over the past 33 years, the telescope has made approximately 1.6 million observations of nearly 52,000 celestial targets.

From discovering new exoplanets to providing insights into the nature of dark matter and dark energy, Hubble has played an important role in expanding our knowledge of the cosmos. Despite its age, it still continues to be a vital tool for astronomers and space enthusiasts around the world.

Happy Birthday, Hubble! Wishing you many more successful years of cosmic exploration and discovery.