Fire at play school in Gurugram, none hurt

A major fire broke out at a play school-cum-day care that was allegedly being run illegally in a house here Thursday, police said.No student was on the premises at the time of the fire as the school hours were over.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 21-04-2023 00:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 00:49 IST
Fire at play school in Gurugram, none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out at a play school-cum-day care that was allegedly being run illegally in a house here Thursday, police said.

''No student was on the premises at the time of the fire as the school hours were over. Apart from this, a big accident was averted by controlling the fire in time because there was a warehouse of plastic goods in the basement under the school,'' a fire officer said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and with the efforts of 10 fire fighters, the fire could be brought under control after about two hours. The fire broke out at around 1.30 pm at the Rising preschool and day care due to a short circuit while a mechanic was repairing an AC in the school, which was studying here.

The fire broke out in rooms due to a short circuit in an AC. Somehow the mechanic saved himself but tables, chairs, boards etc were gutted in the fire while all the students were returned to their homes some time ago.

''The fire broke out while the mechanic was repairing an AC in the school and the fire spread rapidly in all three rooms of the school. Our 10 fire personnel with the help of two fire engines doused the fire in two hours”, said Ramesh Saini, senior fire officer of Bhim Nagar Fire Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

