Current climate polices ‘a death sentence’ for the world, warns Guterres
UN News | Updated: 21-04-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 08:04 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Applause Entertainment's short film ‘Retake’ to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
Trump due back in New York for questioning in state civil fraud case
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit